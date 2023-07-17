Skip Bayless is a well-known sports analyst, which is why he is one of the toughest critics in the sports industry, not only for the NBA, but also for the NHL and NFL, he is known for dropping controversial tweets and opinions during the season.

However, some players have spoken out against Bayless, saying that his disrespectful words are usually empty and that most players don’t care about his opinions. Sometimes he has had to apologize for his opinions.

Among the top sports shows in the United States is Undisputed (FS1), hosted by Skip Bayless and co-hosted by Jen Hale and previously by Shannon Sharpe.

What was the NBA All-Star that spoke about Skip Bayless?

Charles Barkley, an 11-time NBA All-Star, recently spoke out against Skip Bayless, explaining why people dislike him and pointing out how he has been disrespectful to sports players and other cohosts.

Since Bayless was left hosting Undisputed by himself, the criticism against him has been harsher. Some people have pointed out that Shannon Sharpe left the show because he could no longer stand Skip and his personality.