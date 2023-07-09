John Wall hasn’t played pro basketball since February 2022, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of shape. During that time, he’s been working out to stay in shape, but so far the search for a new NBA team has been unsuccessful.

However, he is an experienced veteran who could contribute a lot to the young teams within the league that are in need of a mentor for their new stars. John Wall played 10 years for the Washington Wizards, two for the Houston Rockets and one for the Los Angeles Clippers.

It is highly likely that he will have a new team for the 2023-2024 season, but it will all depend on how much money Wall is willing to accept. Some teams are financially short, and he could be asking for over $20 million.

Where will the John Wall private workout be?

According to Chris Haynes, on July 9, 2023, John Wall will be holding a private workout in Las Vegas, Nevada. Multiple NBA teams will be present to check his skills and shape. The teams that have been invited to the workout have not yet been announced.

One of the teams where John Wall could fit perfectly is the Charlotte Hornets. They have a roster full of talented young players who would welcome his experience with open arms. However, it is also unlikely that Wall would settle for a bench position.