When it was all set and done the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs. While high scoring and close, the Nets could never really find an answer to the Celtics offensive power of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

The Nets were built to get to the NBA Finals this season but a midseason trade in which James Harden was sent to the Sixers in exchange for Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and draft picks caused a complete change of plans.

Now a defeated but optimistic Kevin Durant is looking forward for better things from the Nets and spoke about his teammate Kyrie Irving and everything that happened with James Harden in a disappointing season for the Nets.

Kevin Durant on James Harden and Kyrie Irving

When speaking to Yahoo Sports, Durant was clear on Harden’s state of mind when he left the Nets, “James? Him leaving? I wish things would’ve been different… Being mad? I wish it was different. I can’t say I was that emotional. They’re grown-assed men. I can’t control how they feel. They might change their minds. Everybody gets that grace. Life is too amazing for me to be that upset. I get that people want me to feel a way.”

While Harden has found life difficult to start at the Sixers, Ben Simmons has been a non-factor for the Nets having not played a single minute due to injury. When it came to teammate Kyrie Irving, Durant was straight forward in wanting to continue to play with the former Boston Celtic.

“I would love for him to play more. Life is way more important to me than that. I can’t be pissed off. I can’t end the friendship based on something like that. Our friendship is based off who we are as human beings. The basketball adds to it. If we don’t get along on the basketball court, we can easily talk it out as friends.” When asked if the season put a burden on their friendship Durant was clear with a “hell, no” response.

As for the future of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant is hopeful the core can stay together and make a push for the NBA title next season and stated that he has no say in who comes in or out of the Nets roster.

“Sean [Marks, Nets general manager] will hit me, like, ‘Goran is interested, what you think?’ I [contacted] him. That’s always who I’ve been since I got here. I’ve never had control. I don’t want it… I don’t want to know because I’m the ‘franchise player,’ it’s just the fact I want to know who my teammates are. It’s disrespectful for me to come and try to override what they do because of my status in the league. That’s not fair to them. Everybody has a career. I just want to know.”