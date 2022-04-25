LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among the most dominant NBA players of this century. However, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have struggled to succeed in the 2021-22 NBA Season

LeBron James and Kevin Durant managed to do what the NBA has not seen in 17 years

Since LeBron James and Kevin Durant arrived to the NBA, their appearence in the NBA Playoffs was a constant reminder of how dominant and powerful these two players are in the game. A real disaster needed to happen to see what Kevin Durant and LeBron James managed to do in the 2021-22 NBA Season. This 2021-22 NBA season finished with the Los Angeles Lakers in 11th place with no Play-In contenion and the Brookly Nets in Play-In Tournament spots.

LeBron James was eliminated for the 2nd time in his NBA career, after the 2018-19 NBA season, when James didn't qualify to the Playoffs either. On the other hand, Brooklyn Nets finished in 7th place, which qualified them to the Play-In tournament. Kevin Durant had another chance to go after an NBA title, after being eliminated in last season's Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets got swept out on Monday night's game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the First Round 2022 NBA Playoffs. This elimination has managed to unravel the unseen: neither LeBron James and Kevin Durant aren't in Conference Semifinals for the first time in 17 years. Here is Kevin Durant and LeBron James Playoff history throught their NBA careers.

Kevin Durant's NBA Playoff history record by year

2007-2008 season: Not qualified

2008-2009 season: Not qualified

2009-2010 season: Eliminated by Los Angeles Lakers at the Western First Round in a 4-2 game series

2010-2011 season: Eliminated by Dallas Mavericks at the Western Conference finals in a 4-1 game series

2011-2012 season: Lost to Miami Heat at the NBA Finals in a 4-1 game series

2012-2013 season: Eliminated by Memphis Grizzlies at the Western Conference Semifinals in a 4-1 game series

2013-2014 season: Eliminated by San Antonio Spurs at the Western Conference Finals a 4-2 game series

2014-2015 season: Not qualified

2015-2016 season: Eliminated by Golden State Warriors at the Western Conference Finals a 4-3 game series

2016-2017 season: Won the NBA Championship to Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-1 game series

2017-2018 season: Won the NBA Championship to Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-0 game series

2018-2019 season: Lost to Toronto Raptors at the NBA Finals in a 4-2 game series

2019-2020 season: Not qualified

2020-2021 season: Not qualified

2021-2022 season: Eliminated by Boston Celtics at the Western First Round in a 4-0 game series

LeBron James' NBA Playoff history record by year

2003-2004 season: Not qualified

2004-2005 season: Not qualified

2005-2006 season: Eliminated by Detroit Pistons at the Eastern Conference Semifinals in a 4-3 game series

2006-2007 season: Lost to San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Finals in a 4-0game series

2007-2008 season: Eliminated by Boston Celtics at the Eastern Conference Semifinals in a 4-3 game series

2008-2009 season: Eliminated by Orlando Magic at the Eastern Conference Finals in a 4-2 game series

2009-2010 season: Eliminated by Boston Celtics at the Easter Conference Semifinals in a 4-2 game series

2010-2011 season: Lost to Dallas Mavericks at the NBA Finals in a 4-2 game series

2011-2012 season: won the NBA Championship to Oklahoma City Thunder in a 4-1 game series

2012-2013 season: won the NBA Championship to San Antonio Spurs in a 4-3 game series

2013-2014 season: Lost to San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Finals in a 4-1 game series

2014-2015 season: Lost to Golden State Warriors at the NBA Finals in a 4-2 game series

2015-2016 season: Won the NBA Championship to Golden State Warriors in a 4-3 game series

2016-2017 season: Lost to Golden State Warriors at the NBA Finals in a 4-1 game series

2017-2018 season: Lost to Golden State Warriors at the NBA Finals in a 4-0 game series

2018-2019 season: Not qualified

2019-2020 season: Won the NBA Championship to Miami Heat in a 4-2 game series

2020-2021 season: Not qualified

2021-2022 season: Not qualified