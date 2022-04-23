The Brooklyn Nets sit at a 0-2 hole and Kevin Durant has been far from himself through the first two games of the series. That's why Stephen A. Smith didn't mince his words against him.

There's no denying that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all time. But he's looked far from himself through the first two playoff games vs. the Boston Celtics. Ime Udoka's team has made life hell for him at the TD Garden.

Durant did score 27 points in Game 2. However, he shot just 4/17 from the field and only attempted 2 three-pointers in 42 minutes. They've messed up with his rhythm and even his body language seems off.

Needless to say, there's simply no way the Brooklyn Nets can turn this series around unless Durant is at his best. That's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called him out, stating that this might be the lowest point in his career.

NBA News: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Kevin Durant After Back-To-Back Quiet Games

"You can't look at him as the best player in the world which is what I've been saying for quite a while," Smith said. "This is a tragic performance by him in these first two games. I have never seen Kevin Durant look this bad."

"He looked shook, he looked rattled and I never thought I would see something like that happen to Kevin Durant on the offensive side of the ball," Smith added. "It was an abysmal, embarrassing performance by Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of getting swept."

It's not like Durant has anything to prove at this point in his career. But the conversation would be different if we were talking about other stars of the game. He has to be held to a different standard.

The Celtics will now head to Brooklyn for the next two games of the series. KD will have at least two more chances to get these woes behind him and extend the series. If I were you, I wouldn't sleep on him. Ever.