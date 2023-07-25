LeBron James has a salary of $44.47 million with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is one of a few players in the NBA who earns over $40 million per year. However, even though his salary is large, he recently joked about the idea of playing in Saudi Arabia.

Not only James, but other players have also joked about how big their salaries would be if they played in a Saudi Arabian basketball league. This is after a soccer team from Saudi Arabia offered €700 million+ to Kylian Mbappe.

It is unlikely that the top NBA players will go to play in Saudi Arabia. However, money is not a problem for Saudi investors, who could easily inject money into the already established Saudi Premier League of Basketball.

Who other than LeBron James expressed interest in playing in Saudi Arabia?

LeBron James said in a recent tweet that he would consider playing in Saudi Arabia if Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and Maverick Carter also joined the trip. In addition to James, a Golden State Warriors champion has expressed interest. Draymond Green said in a tweet that his contract’s ink was still fresh.

Draymond Green has a much lower salary than LeBron James. He will earn $25.81 million over the next four years. If a Saudi Arabian basketball team offers Draymond a four-year contract of $200 million, he is likely to ‘consider’ that offer.