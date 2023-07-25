Steph Curry knows perfectly what it is to win an NBA championship. He has won four rings, and all of them playing for the Golden State Warriors. He is a humble man who recognizes other great players who could never win a ring like him.

Life seems unfair to some top players like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Steve Nash, who could never win a championship ring despite playing with a top-notch roster in their era.

On the other hand, Steph Curry has a large collection of championship rings that he started in 2015. This collection also includes back-to-back NBA Finals wins in 2017 and 2018. Curry and the Warriors are likely to win one more title before retiring.

Which players would Steph Curry give a ring to if he could?

During a recent episode of Big Boys TV, Steph Curry was talking from his home about a few things when the host asked him which players he would give one of his four rings to if he could. Curry replied, “Steve Nash and Reggie Miller.”

The last time Curry reached the NBA Finals was in 2022. The Warriors won the championship that year, but they were unable to defend their title in 2023.