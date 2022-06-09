Despite he's been one of the greatest players in the NBA in recent years, some people still question Stephen Curry's legacy. While many see him as the greatest shooter ever, others believe he has yet things to accomplish to be in the same tier than Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

Who are the best players of all time is a question that NBA fans, players, and experts like to answer. The debate usually is reduced to who's the GOAT, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James often taking much of the attention.

However, many people prefer to include other superstars. Over the last few years, Stephen Curry made a strong case to join that conversation. Arguably the greatest shooter of all time, the Warriors icon has made a lot of fans who put him in the same level than the other all-time greats.

This season, Steph has led the Dubs to their sixth trip to the NBA Finals in eight years, which speaks a lot about his dominance in the modern era. Even so, Tracy McGrady believes he has yet a few things to prove to be in the same tier than the likes of Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

Tracy McGrady says Stephen Curry is not in the same tier than MJ, Kobe - yet

“That’s a tough question,” McGrady said when asked about Curry's place in the all-time ranking, via NBC Sports. “Because he has his career individually and with what he’s accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn’t have Kyrie [Irving], that didn’t have Kevin Love. He didn’t win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championship but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right?

“We know Steph is like the 3-point God. But when it comes to putting him with [Michael Jordan] and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, I don’t know where to rank him. I know he’s pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry based off of [all of that]. They’re on championship teams. K.D. came and joined the Warriors and became the best player and helped Steph win two more championships. But Steph wasn’t the best player on that team.”

To be fair, Kevin Durant also needed Steph to win those titles. Curry made him better, and viceversa, which is normal when these kinds of players join forces. However, it's unfair to say that Curry achieved what he did because of KD. Now he has a great opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.