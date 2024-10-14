NBA News: Stephen Curry delivers message to Warriors after Thompson's trade to Dallas

With Klay Thompson's move to the Dallas Mavericks, NBA legend Stephen Curry delivered the Golden State Warriors a message on how to face the situation.

Klay Thompson‘s departure to the Dallas Mavericks has left a void in the Golden State Warriors‘ lineup, one that the team is still working to fill. While the Warriors have been active in the market, a solid replacement for the five-time NBA All-Star has yet to emerge. Team star Stephen Curry addressed the Thompson situation, giving the Warriors a valuable message.

Despite no longer having his “Splash Brother” on the team, Curry remains confident, providing clarity on how the team can handle Thompson’s absence. “It’s just a different challenge at that two spot, but there’s nothing really different we have to do,” Curry told ESPN, as Kendra Andrews reports.

Curry emphasized the need to focus on what Thompson brought to the team and how to adjust: “We just have to acknowledge what Klay, the skill set obviously, the shooting ability and the attention he attracts in everything on the floor.”

The Warriors coach Steve Kerr also pointed out the way Thompson’s absence affects the team. On talks with ESPN, he said: “We’ve got to find our identity with this team because Klay was such a huge part of our identity for the last 12 years. His absence is a big void, but it’s not anything I’m worried about for Steph and Draymond (Green). You adapt and you adjust. That’s what professional sports are all about.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Klay Thompson #11during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116.

Thompson was instrumental in Golden State‘s dynasty, helping the team win NBA championships in 2015, ’17, ’18, and ’22, and reaching the Finals in 2016 and 2019. However, last season saw a dip in his production, with Thompson averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range.

Has Curry found his new partner in Warriors?

With Thompson’s departure, the Warriors are still adjusting their lineup just a week before the start of the NBA regular season. However, according to ESPN sources, a new shooting guard has emerged as a potential replacement for Thompson.

De’Anthony Melton is the man that impressed Kerr and his staff at camp. The coach gave some insights into Melton’s early chemistry with Curry. “(Melton and Curry) look great together, they just look for each other. De’Anthony is a really good shooter, a playmaker, and gets in the mix on everything defensively. I’m a big fan of De’Anthony,” Kerr said to ESPN.

Melton is one of three players being considered for the starting shooting guard position, alongside newly acquired Buddy Hield and youngster Brandin Podziemski. He might have a significant impact to the team if he manages to keep last season’s level, where he ranked fifth in deflections per game among players to play at least 30 games.

What’s next for Curry and the Warriors?