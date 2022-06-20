Marcus Smart might have won the best defender individual award, however he ended up without the title along with the following list of players.

The Boston Celtics made it to their first NBA Finals series after 12 years because of his great defensive game plan. The key players in the defensive end were Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart. However, the Celtics needed more than it to win the championship.

In fact, Smart's stats both in regular season and in playoffs weren't bad at all. It just that they faced Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the most dominant players in the offensive end. For example, in the regular season, Smart averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists with 2 turnovers per game.

Whereas in the playoffs stage, Smart increased his numbers to 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 turnovers per game. Although, the truth is when he was guarding either Curry or Thompson, their efficiency to score was increasing instead of doing the opposite.

Marcus Smart 5th DPOY that loses the championship

Coincidentally the last player to have won the DPOY award and the NBA Championship was Draymond Green in the 2016-17 NBA Season. Although, many players have tried but failed to do so. Including Marcus Smart who won the DPOY in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, the luck wasn't on the Celtics' side. So, now the DPOY list who lost the NBA Championship adds up one more player to it. The first one to make it was Gary Payton who lost in the 1996 NBA Finals. After 5 years, Dikembe Mutombo lost in 2001, then Ben Wallace couldn't avoid to lose in 2005. Afterwards, Dwight Howard lost in 2009, to be second last after Thursday's game.

Year DPOY award winner Runners-up Team 1996 Gary Payton Seattle SuperSonics 2001 Dikembe Mutombo Philadelphia 76ers 2005 Ben Wallace Detroit Pistons 2009 Dwight Howard Orlando Magic 2022 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics



