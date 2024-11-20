NBA News: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell suffers significant teammate losses ahead of game vs Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell will be without important key teammates when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Despite the loss to the Boston Celtics in their last game, the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ 15-0 campaign has been flawless, and they rank among the strongest teams of the 2024-25 NBA season. This strength will be what Donovan Mitchell and his teammates must demonstrate when they face the New Orleans Pelicans, despite a significant number of key losses.

The Pelicans visit Cleveland after a 132-91 loss to the Dallas Mavericks and are also dealing with numerous injuries, which makes Wednesday night’s game against the Cavs a complex challenge. In addition, they will be facing an in-form Mitchell, who will also be looking to get his team back on the winning track again.

This will be the second time the two franchises have met this season. Cleveland won the first game between them 131-122 in their visit to New Orleans, who will be looking to put that precedent behind them and get revenge in a result that works as a reaction to their meager 4-11 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mitchell’s Cleveland Cavaliers losses

The Cavs players who will not be able to join Mitchell in his goal of defeating the Pelicans are none other than Darius Garland (groin) and Sam Merrill (ankle), who join the injured list with their groin and ankle ailments. They are along with Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade, the latter three of whom have ankle injuries.

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell #45 and Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers confer against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

The Pelicans also come into the game against Cleveland with a massive loss

The misfortune of not counting on all players in optimal conditions is not a problem exclusive to the Cavaliers, but in this case it is an inconvenience shared by their rivals, the Pelicans, who will not be able to play with their starting lineup.

Advertisement

see also Donovan Mitchell's net worth: How much money does the Cleveland Cavaliers star have?

Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Trey Murphy III (hamstring) and Dejounte Murray (hand) will not be able to play for New Orleans in the game against Cleveland.

Celtics’ HC Joe Mazzulla on the keys to stopping the Cavs

The Celtics’ win over the Cavaliers signaled the end of a long, solid unbeaten stretch for the Cleveland franchise. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla quickly identified the keys to having stopped one of the best teams in the tournament thus far. “We calmed down the offense. We played a little slower, but it was more important to find the right space. It was more important to get our drive and kick reads,” he said.

Advertisement