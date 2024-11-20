WNBA news: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reportedly makes decision about Unrivaled

Unrivaled, the upcoming 3v3 league, has finally unveiled its six teams with 34 confirmed players so far. With only two spots left, there is speculation that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark could join. However, according to ESPN, she won’t be in Miami next year.

Michael Voepel reports that Clark won’t play in the new league, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Previously, Indy Star reported that “Clark will be taking some much-needed time off, spending time training in Indianapolis, visiting family in Iowa and going on vacation.”

The Fever guard played coy when asked about it last week as she took part in the pro-am golf event at The Annika, saying that “We’ll see.” According to reports, Clark received a “Lionel Messi like-offer,” with a $1 million salary and other benefits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, that doesn’t mean that she won’t be seen during the rest of the offseason. Clark has been booked as a guest speaker for a women’s sports awards luncheon in Kansas City on Feb. 4 at T-Mobile Center. It is one of the largest events in the country celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clark also has plans to work on her game during the offseason. “Besides the actual basketball skill part of it, I think getting stronger is my focus,” she said when asked about her offseason goals during the LPGA pro-am event. “I’m spending a lot of time in the weight room, just building that strength.”

Advertisement

see also WNBA News: UConn star Paige Bueckers sends powerful message about Caitlin Clark

Unrivaled isn’t short on star power

Despite Clark’s absence in the league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who are also playing, Unrivaled has plenty of interesting talent to showcase. One of them is Chicago Sky’s forward Angel Reese, who was one of the first players to confirm her participation.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, both Clark’s teammates in the Fever, are also part of the league. All of Unrivaled’s games will be played in Miami, beginning Jan. 17. The league will last eight weeks, and it will be aired on TNT and streamed on Max.

Advertisement