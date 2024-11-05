NBA News: 76ers star Joel Embiid suspended following altercation with media member

The NBA recently announced Joel Embiid’s suspension following an altercation with a media member after the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid’s season debut will have to wait as the NBA suspended the Philadelphia 76ers star for three games without pay following an altercation in the locker room with a media member after the team’s 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Already sidelined due to an injury, Embiid’s return will be delayed by the three-game suspension, which will begin once he is eligible and cleared to play. The announcement came today from Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” Dumars stated. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

The incident reportedly stemmed from an article by Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, which included remarks about Embiid’s family—a factor that struck a nerve with the MVP, leading him to confront the reporter in the locker room.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses with the MVP trophy after being named 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

What did Hayes’ article say?

Hayes had been highly critical of the player recently, referencing his late brother and son. According to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice, the article has since been edited, but initially read:

“Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er. Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite.”

When might Embiid return?

Embiid’s return was already uncertain due to his injury, but the three-game suspension will now extend his absence. He had hinted that he was close to returning, making the suspension an unexpected setback for the team.

Days before, Embiid said he was nearing his comeback, stating, “Just managing and trying to figure out the best approach, but I feel pretty good. I’ve started doing some live stuff and it feels pretty good, so I should be back pretty soon.”

