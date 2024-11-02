NBA News: 76ers star Joel Embiid fires back at criticism of his physical condition amid bad start

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid answered questions about his physical condition, something that prevents him from playing in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have not had a good start to the season, going 1-3, including 0-2 at home. The poor run has led many to call for the return of Joel Embiid, the team’s star player who has yet to make his 2024-25 NBA debut due to a left knee injury.

It is difficult to determine the severity of the injury, but Embiid is out for Saturday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies and appears to be out for the early part of the tournament. The 76ers have not released any further information on the matter, leaving room for speculation.

“When I see people say, ‘He doesn’t want to play,’ I’ve done too much for this city to put myself on the line for people to say that. I think that’s nonsense,” Embiid said of the criticism surrounding his absence from the court. The Philadelphia star does not take kindly to comments questioning his commitment to the game.

“I can say that I broke my face twice and came back early with the risk of losing my vision,” Embiid concluded in a press conference, realizing that it was not a matter of speculation but that he was truly unable to play.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after his team’s 118-115 loss against the New York Knicks in game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What are the 76ers saying about Embiid’s injury?

According to the 76ers, star player Embiid is responding well to his personal training plan and will gradually increase his workouts as he prepares to return to the court. The Philadelphia franchise’s center has had some extra workload this year after playing for Team USA at the Olympics, so it is likely that they are looking to take care of him so that he is fully fit for the postseason. The truth is that the regular season is a stretch that the former NBA MVP will need.

Injuries hampered Embiid last season

Embiid needs to work on his physicality. He was limited to 39 games last season due to knee injuries and was unable to play at full strength against the New York Knicks in the playoffs. He returned to action for Team USA in August, playing a key role in the team’s fifth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics. That was his last professional action before the current campaign.

When was Embiid’s last game with the 76ers?

Joel Embiid’s last game with the Philadelphia 76ers was on 2 May this year, in Game 6 of the playoffs, when the New York Knicks won 118-115 to take the first round series 4-2. Embiid finished with 39 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.