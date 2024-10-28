Trending topics:
NBA News: Antetokounmpo gives harsh self-criticism after shocking Bucks’ loss to Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets in a surprising 115-102 defeat, prompting Giannis Antetokounmpo to deliver a harsh self-assessment of the team.

By Gianni Taina

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to find consistency, suffering a surprising 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, marking Jordi Fernandez’s first NBA win as head coach. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hold back in his self-critique after the game.

After a solid win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener, the Bucks stumbled against the Chicago Bulls in a 133-122 defeat and missed a chance to bounce back against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo was blunt post-game, stating that the Bucks lack a clear identity. “Got to find ways how to win a game,” Antetokounmpo said. “Right now, we don’t have an identity. How are we going to win the game? Are we going to defend 48 minutes? Are we going to move the ball for 48 minutes? Are we going to attack? Want to play fast for 48 minutes or 36 minutes slow down and then last 12?”

Got to find an identity,” Antetokounmpo continued. “We don’t have that right now. In the Philly game, we’re good. In these last two games, as you said, we have to find that. We have to find ourselves.”

Bucks HC echoes frustration

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers also expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performances, noting that, despite being early in the season, these were games the Bucks should have won.

The last two games have been very disappointing,” Rivers said via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “It’s the third game still. You still gotta keep fighting, but these are games you should win.”

Giannis considers the reality of trade possibilities

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo acknowledged the possibility of being traded if the season doesn’t go as planned.

Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘(What) if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody,” Giannis said.

