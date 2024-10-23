Trending topics:
NBA News: Anthony Davis reveals the team Anthony Edwards hates to play the most after Lakers win

In the NBA season opener, Anthony Davis was the standout performer for the Los Angeles Lakers, causing significant problems for Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Santiago Tovar

The NBA season tipped off with two exciting matchups: the Knicks vs. Celtics and the Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers. In the latter, Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis faced off after previously teaming up during the Olympics.

The Lakers secured a win against the Timberwolves, with Davis standing out as the key player for Los Angeles. His dominant performance helped the Lakers kick off the regular season with a victory.

After the game, Davis addressed the media regarding a moment on the court that appeared to involve some trash talk with Edwards. Davis clarified, saying, “No, that’s my guy. I got the N1, and it’s just competitive nature—he hates that.”

Davis went on to reveal that Edwards had previously mentioned during the Olympics that the Lakers were the team he hated playing the most. “We talked about it, and he said we’re the team he hates playing the most because we don’t let him play,” Davis explained, highlighting the mutual respect and fierce competition between them.

Davis and Edwards playing

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass while defended by Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Davis on how the Lakers stopped Edwards

After securing their first win of the regular season, Davis reflected on the Lakers’ defensive strategy against the Timberwolves, specifically in limiting Edwards’ impact. “We executed our defensive game plan,” Davis said. “Just trying to figure out ways to manipulate the game and make it tough for Ant.”

NBA News: Lakers insider makes bold prediction about Anthony Davis' future with the team

Davis acknowledged that Edwards did manage to get some good looks but emphasized that the Lakers’ defensive effort played a key role in containing him. “We made him shoot contested twos and threes. I think our effort and energy coming out was really phenomenal,” Davis added.

Edwards on Davis and the Lakers’ performance

Edwards also shared his thoughts after the game, acknowledging Davis’ dominance. “He was making everything,” Edwards remarked. “All those little shots around the rim—he wasn’t missing.”

Despite the Lakers’ strong performance, Edwards was self-critical of his and the Timberwolves’ shooting. “I feel like we got good shots, but we missed a lot of open ones, including myself,” Edwards admitted. “That’s what I saw out there.”

Both stars highlighted the fierce competition, with Edwards acknowledging the Lakers’ solid defense while looking to improve moving forward for the next match against the Kings on Thursday.

Santiago Tovar

