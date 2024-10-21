NBA News: Lakers insider makes bold prediction about Anthony Davis' future with the team

With several injuries throughout his career, an NBA Insider made a 5-year prediction about Anthony Davis' future in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis, alongside LeBron James, is one of the most pivotal players in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ lineup. Head coach JJ Redick will rely heavily on Davis to remain healthy if the Lakers hope to contend this season. However, with Davis nearing 32 and his recent history of injuries, questions about his long-term role with the team persist.

During a Q&A session, The Athletic‘s Jovan Buha was asked which current Lakers players would still be with the team five years from now. When discussing the roster, Buha took a moment to address Davis’ future.

“AD in 2029 would be turning 37 that season. I wonder if AD is still even playing then. I think he’s capable of still playing then and still being effective, but five years from now, 36-year-old, 37-year-old Anthony Davis, given his injury history… My guess AD is not on the Lakers at that point, but maybe he’s the second or third guy next to a new star or a new couple of stars,” Buha predicted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the current roster, Buha identified three players he believes are most likely to remain with the team long-term: “I would say Dalton (Knetch) is the guy that’s the most likely to be a Laker, I’d say Max (Christie) is probably second, and then it’s close for me between Austin (Reaves) and AD, I think AD it’s just a matter of if he’s still want to be playing, how has he aged, how the injuries gone over the next five years.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers is injured during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Buha highlighted Davis’ injury history as a major concern regarding his long-term future, but he sees a possibility of Davis sticking with the team in the short-to-mid term. “Five years is a long time, but my answer changes three years from now. If you said three years from now, I’d probably go AD 1, Dalton 2, Max/Austin 3,” stated Buha.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Anthony Davis makes something clear about his role with Lakers ahead of new season

Davis aims for a strong 2024-25 season

At 31 years old, Anthony Davis is determined to return to top form and has the tools to do so. After playing in 76 games last season, his highest total with the Lakers, he’s back in peak physical condition. Davis also has the full support of coach JJ Redick, who stated that AD “is one of the most unique players in the NBA.”

Advertisement

Redick’s system appears to have enhanced Davis’ game, making him a key figure on both ends of the court. In a recent preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, Davis stunned fans by showcasing his shooting from beyond the arc, finishing with 35 points in a dominant performance.

Davis also discussed his mindset for the upcoming season. “Being aggressive down the floor, being dominant every game. Just doing my job, doing my part,” Davis said. “We can’t rely heavily on our individual games. But for me personally, I’m taking it on myself to make sure I’m even better than what I was last year,“ he added.

Advertisement