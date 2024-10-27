Trending topics:
NBA News: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards joins exclusive NBA list with Stephen Curry

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made NBA history, joining an exclusive group that includes Stephen Curry.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers
By Gianni Taina

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found their rhythm, securing back-to-back wins after a tough season opener loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Leading the charge has been Anthony Edwards, who made NBA history by joining an elite group alongside Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker.

The young Timberwolves leader became only the third player in NBA history to record 5+ three-pointers in each of the first three games of the season, a feat previously achieved only by Curry and Walker, per StatMamba on X (formerly Twitter).

Beyond this impressive league milestone, Edwards is establishing his legacy in Minnesota as well. With his recent performance, he reached 7,000 points with the Timberwolves, moving up to fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Kevin Love.

Edwards also set another record as the youngest player in NBA history to reach 800 career three-pointers at just 23 years old. Through two games, Edwards is posting dominant stats with averages of 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball while defended by Keon Ellis #23 of the Sacramento Kings. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Edwards reveals lessons learned from Curry

During Timberwolves media day, Edwards shared insights from his experience with Team USA in the Olympics, where Stephen Curry’s influence stood out the most.

NBA News: Anthony Edwards doubles down on controversial Michael Jordan comments

I think that was the best part about the whole thing—the practices,” Edwards said. “The best thing I learned was from Steph. I took Bron’s pre-game routine, but with Steph, it was all about playing without the ball.”

He continued, “The last few days, we’ve been playing five-on-five, and I just keep cutting, getting out of the way, and I’m getting easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

