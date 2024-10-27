NBA News: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards joins exclusive NBA list with Stephen Curry

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found their rhythm, securing back-to-back wins after a tough season opener loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Leading the charge has been Anthony Edwards, who made NBA history by joining an elite group alongside Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker.

The young Timberwolves leader became only the third player in NBA history to record 5+ three-pointers in each of the first three games of the season, a feat previously achieved only by Curry and Walker, per StatMamba on X (formerly Twitter).

Beyond this impressive league milestone, Edwards is establishing his legacy in Minnesota as well. With his recent performance, he reached 7,000 points with the Timberwolves, moving up to fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Kevin Love.

Edwards also set another record as the youngest player in NBA history to reach 800 career three-pointers at just 23 years old. Through two games, Edwards is posting dominant stats with averages of 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball while defended by Keon Ellis #23 of the Sacramento Kings. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Edwards reveals lessons learned from Curry

During Timberwolves media day, Edwards shared insights from his experience with Team USA in the Olympics, where Stephen Curry’s influence stood out the most.

“I think that was the best part about the whole thing—the practices,” Edwards said. “The best thing I learned was from Steph. I took Bron’s pre-game routine, but with Steph, it was all about playing without the ball.”

He continued, “The last few days, we’ve been playing five-on-five, and I just keep cutting, getting out of the way, and I’m getting easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph.”