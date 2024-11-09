NBA News: Bam Adebayo offers key advice to Heat teammates amid Jimmy Butler's injury

Bam Adebayo shared important advice for his Miami Heat teammates as they face upcoming NBA games without Jimmy Butler, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Miami Heat suffered a 135-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets in NBA regular season action, but the bigger concern was Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury, sustained in the first quarter. Amid the situation, Bam Adebayo stepped up with some advice for his teammates as they prepare for games without their star player.

Butler sprained his right ankle, forcing him out of the game, leaving the Heat to battle through without him. After the game, Adebayo emphasized the importance of unity during tough stretches like this, urging his teammates to stay focused and play as a team.

“Stay together,” Adebayo said via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. “When people go through stretches like this, everybody starts falling apart. Everybody wants to do their own thing because they think that’s going to be the recipe for success. For us, we got to stay together through the good and the bad.”

Days after the game, the Heat announced Butler’s injury status, confirming he would be sidelined for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains on the “questionable” list as he continues his return to competition conditioning.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is helped up by Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors after he slipped and injured himself in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2022. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tyler Herro on Butler’s absence

After the Heat’s loss to the Nuggets, Tyler Herro was asked about Butler’s condition. Herro said he wasn’t yet updated on Butler’s injury but stressed the team’s “next-man-up mentality” as they move forward.

“We don’t have an answer on Jimmy yet that I know of,” Herro said. “But it’s always next-man-up mentality. We’ve dealt with injuries and different guys being out, me being one of them. It’s always a next-man-up mentality.”

Butler’s history with injuries

This isn’t the first time Butler has faced an extended absence due to injury. Last season, he appeared in only 60 games, with 64 being his highest game count since joining the Heat. Butler’s health was a key factor in Pat Riley’s decision not to extend his contract, making his injury status a significant ongoing concern for the franchise.

