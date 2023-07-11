Even though Damian Lillard made an effort to stay at the Portland Trail Blazers for as long as he could, it looks like he’s had enough. At 32, the guard seems to have given up as he requested a trade ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Dame, however, doesn’t want to go anywhere. According to reports, he is only interested in joining the Miami Heat, where everyone believes he will have a legitimate chance to succeed.

Though many thought the Blazers would grant his wishes, it doesn’t work that way. Of course, the team is considering his desire to be traded to Miami, but the front office doesn’t look happy about it.

Blazers GM Joe Cronin subtly calls out Damian Lillard for limiting trade partners

“As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return,” Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

At the end of the day, this is a business. So, even if Lillard endured a lot during his time in the Rip City, the Blazers are not letting him go so easily. Maybe it’s just a matter of time before he finally moves to South Florida, but Portland first wants to get as much as it can in return.