Many teams have already made significant moves early in the NBA offseason, but there are still a lot of questions yet to be answered. Damian Lillard, for instance, wants to join the Miami Heat but the Portland Trail Blazers are waiting for a satisfying offer.

Dame has been reluctant to leave the Rip City all these years, but it looks like he’s tired of waiting for the team to build a true supporting cast around him. Besides, Miami seems to be the perfect place for him to chase a ring.

While the Heat have been able to make deep playoff runs recently, they lacked another star to get the job done. Although it’s not that easy, it seems that both parties already know what kind of deal would unblock Lillard’s exit.

Rumor: Blazers could receive 3 or 4 first-rounders in Lillard trade to Miami

In an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Portland could receive three or four first-rounders in a trade that sends Lillard to Miami:

“There is a framework with Miami where Portland could end up with three or four first-round draft picks. Miami has two that they can trade out, I think there are multiple teams that would trade out at least one first-round pick for Tyler Herro, so maybe you’re looking at expiring contracts, potentially three first-round picks, maybe assets for Damian Lillard.”

At this point, it looks like the Heat will need a third team to get Lillard. Tyler Herro is expected to be surrendered to make this happen, and even the guard himself reportedly expects to be traded. However, we’ll have to wait and see.