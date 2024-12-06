NBA News: Boston Celtics star claims he's open to fighting Jake Paul for $50 million

The highly publicized showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson captured global attention, despite the mixed reactions and controversies that followed. Since then, several sports stars have expressed interest in stepping into the ring for similar high-profile events. Among them is an NBA star: Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, who recently admitted he’d be open to fighting Paul—if the price is right.

In a recent conversation on the Podcast P with Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, Holiday was asked a direct question: “$50 million. Cash money. You get 7 months to train, Jake Paul calls you out, you taking the fight?” Holiday’s reaction was priceless. “$50K?” he responded, initially seeming amused, before pausing and jokingly making a face.

“That really put things into perspective,” Holiday continued. “I’ll make it look realistic. That last little fight (Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson), I don’t know nothing about nothing, but I could do that.” Jrue wasn’t shy in sharing his thoughts on the Tyson-Paul bout, making it clear he wasn’t impressed by what he saw inside the ring that night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the Celtics star didn’t stop there. He went on to detail how he’d prepare for such a hypothetical matchup against Paul. “We could pump it up a little bit, I could take him through my whole training camp and all that,” said the 34-year-old guard. “Once we get up there, Netflix will start messing up, so you can’t really see a lot of the fight. Now I’ll swing one time and he can hit me. Cool. $50 million.”

Advertisement

Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Jake Paul vs NBA players

If Jrue Holiday were to pursue the idea of stepping into the ring with Jake Paul, he wouldn’t be the first NBA player to face the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer. In November 2020, Paul squared off against former NBA player Nate Robinson in Los Angeles, securing a dominant knockout victory in the second round of their six-round bout.

Advertisement

At the time, Robinson, 36, had been out of the NBA for five years following his final stint with the New Orleans Pelicans and had officially retired from basketball in 2018. In comparison, Jrue Holiday would present a much tougher challenge for Jake Paul. Standing at 6 ft 4 in, Holiday is notably taller than Robinson, who stands at 5 ft 9 in, and he’s also younger, being a couple of years younger than Robinson was when he faced Paul.

see also NBA News: Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla unveils unusual strategy to keep players motivated

Holiday should stay in NBA

While the idea of Holiday in the boxing ring is intriguing, it’s clear that basketball remains his true calling. The 34-year-old guard has played 19 games for the Boston Celtics this season, averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Holiday has been a vital contributor to the Celtics, especially when healthy, and has continued to play a significant role in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.

Advertisement