NBA News: Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla unveils unusual strategy to keep players motivated

After winning the NBA title in the 2023-24 season, the Boston Celtics have entered the 2024-25 campaign with a commanding 17-4 record, firmly positioning themselves as serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Joe Mazzulla, known for his innovative coaching methods, recently unveiled the approach he believes is key to keeping his players motivated and ready for every game.

Speaking at a press conference following Boston’s recent victory over the Miami Heat, Mazzulla explained why he chooses not to inform his players in advance about whether or not they will be playing. “I just feel like if you give a guy an idea if he’s going to or not going to, it changes his preparation on a daily basis,” he shared.

By withholding that information, Mazzulla aims to keep his players mentally sharp and focused, regardless of their role in any given game. “They have to be ready to go and they got to treat every single game as if they are going to impact winning,” he added. “I want our guys to come into the arena every day thinking that their process is important towards winning… By not telling them, it allows them to treat every single day as if it’s the most important day and they do a great job of embracing that.”

Although Joe has only been a head coach for a short time, his success with the Celtics has already earned him recognition across the league. His unconventional methods, coupled with his strong conviction, have proven effective in fostering a culture of preparation and accountability. “You gotta be ready to go at anytime. If you’re only ready to go because you know you’re going to play, then that doesn’t really help your process,”

The coach later emphasized that his approach not only ensures the team stays focused and motivated for every game but also prepares them to handle any last-minute changes or unexpected situations that arise throughout the season. “It’s important because there’s just a lot of unpredictability over the course of the season,” Mazzulla explained.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is greeted by head coach Joe Mazzulla as he heads to the bench at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2023 in New York City.

Bad news for the Celtics

Joe Mazzulla will face a significant challenge for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden, with the absence of Jayson Tatum. The Celtics’ star forward was officially ruled out due to right patella tendinopathy. This comes at a particularly unfortunate time, as Tatum had just been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

However, Tatum won’t be the only key player missing for the Celtics. Jrue Holiday, who has been dealing with left knee tendinopathy, will also be unavailable, as he was in the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Monday. This continues a troubling trend of injuries affecting Boston’s roster, with several players battling physical issues in recent weeks.

While the team has been able to maintain strong performances despite these setbacks, the mounting injury list is certainly something that Mazzulla will need to monitor closely. The absence of Tatum and Holiday for Wednesday’s game represents a major hurdle for the Celtics, who will need other players to step up if they are to maintain their dominance in the Eastern Conference.