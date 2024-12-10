NHL News: Rangers star Artemi Panarin issues bold statement after loss to Connor Bedard's Blackhawks

The New York Rangers cannot get over their slump. Despite extending Igor Shesterkin to a record-setting contract in NHL history, the Rangers continue to fall down in the standings. After the 2-1 loss to Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, Artemi Panarin made a blunt comment on the team’s shortcomings.

The Rangers are 2-8-0 over their last ten outings, it’s certainly a concerning stat for the franchise who came into the season with sky-high expectations and has been greatly underachieving.

After the 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Blueshirts had a good opportunity to get back on track when they hosted the struggling Blackhawks. However, Bedard and the Hawks walked into Madison Square Garden under interim coach Anders Sorensen and snapped their five-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the 2-1 defeat to the NHL‘s worst team (tied in points with Nashville), Panarin issued a strong confession.

Advertisement

New York Rangers player Artemi Panarin, from Russia, at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Oct. 24, 2023.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” Artemi Panarin stated, via NHL.com. “But we had tons of chances again, we should score, but we don’t. Chances don’t win the games, we know that. We have to score, hopefully again. I feel like I say that 100 times already, hopefully next game.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Rangers’ loss to Blackhawks sparks strong words from Peter Laviolette and Chris Kreider

Ongoing issues

The Rangers never managed to find solid footing during the 2024-25 season. On November 24, General Manager Chris Drury sent out a memo to all GMs in the league, stating that the Rangers were ‘open for business.’

Consequently, New York traded away former captain Jacob Trouba and re-signed Igor Shesterkin to an 8-year, $11.5 million contract. However, the moves and transactions didn’t translate to on-ice success. Since Drury’s message was revealed, the Rangers are 2-6-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Peter Laviolette is aware that his seat will be the first to heat up if this slump continues. He sent a powerful message after the loss to Chicago, but fans are calling for action.

see also NHL News: Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen sends strong message on star Connor Bedard

“It’s frustrating, so I get it. And deservedly so,” Laviolette said. “When your pace should be at a high level and your execution should be at a high level, I get it. It’s frustration.”