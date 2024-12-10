After a year away from football, Bill Belichick has decided to return to coaching. However, the legendary head coach has surprised many by opting not to guide the New York Jets, instead choosing an unexpected team for 2025.

Earlier this year, the New England Patriots made a difficult decision to part ways with Bill Belichick. The iconic coach led the team to six Super Bowl titles, revolutionizing the franchise’s history and setting an unparalleled legacy in the NFL.

Belichick’s departure stunned fans, but the Patriots had struggled under his leadership in recent years. He was reportedly close to joining the Falcons, but the deal fell through, leaving him out of the 2024 NFL season.

Report: Bill Belichick chooses college coaching role for 2025

Bill Belichick is poised to make his coaching comeback in 2025—but not in the NFL. Despite speculation that the New York Jets were interested in hiring him, it appears the 72-year-old will take his talents to college football instead.

With the Jets searching for a new head coach, rumors swirled about a possible reunion between Belichick and Aaron Rodgers. However, it now seems that chapter won’t materialize, as the coach has set his sights elsewhere.

Recently, reports emerged that the University of North Carolina Tar Heels were courting Belichick. According to insiders, the legendary coach has given the NCAA program his tentative approval to move forward with the hiring process.

Ollie Connolly of The Guardian reports that Belichick has agreed to be UNC’s next head coach. He has provided the university with “a 400-page ‘organizational bible’ detailing structure, payment plans, staffing decisions, and more,” signaling his readiness to lead the program.

Bill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots

While Belichick has expressed his commitment to UNC, the school must still finalize its decision. Connolly notes that an official announcement from the university is expected within the next 24 hours.

Has Bill Belichick ever coached in college?

If Bill Belichick officially joins the University of North Carolina, it will mark his first experience coaching at the collegiate level. Reports suggest that the school views him as the cornerstone to elevate its football program to new heights.

Belichick began his coaching career as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975. His first head coaching opportunity came in 1991 with the Cleveland Browns, setting the stage for one of the most storied careers in NFL history.

