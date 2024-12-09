NFL News: Jared Goff's Lions receive a special message from Bills QB Josh Allen

Week 15 of the NFL will be no ordinary week for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and his teammates will travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions in a matchup that could serve as a preview of the next Super Bowl. The talented Bills QB knows he’ll be up against a tough opponent in Jared Goff.

Led by Sean McDermott, the Bills come off a narrow loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, a game where Allen had a stellar performance that unfortunately wasn’t enough to secure the win. His six touchdown passes place him as one of the top contenders for this season’s MVP.

After the game, the former Wyoming player spoke with the media and was honest when discussing the upcoming matchup that will pit two of the top contenders to go the furthest this season against each other: “They’re the top dog in football right now,” Allen said of the Lions.

“They’re playing extremely well. We have to have a good week, and learn from this one, and put it behind us,” the QB added. The matchup between both teams will take place next Sunday, December 15, in the second shift of the day.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Bills currently hold a record of 10 wins and 3 losses, comfortably sitting in first place in the AFC East. Far behind are the Dolphins, while the Jets and Patriots have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Allen’s thoughts on the loss to the Rams

Often, this sport can be quite unforgiving, just ask Josh Allen. The talented quarterback had one of his best performances while wearing the Bills’ jersey, but in the end, his team fell to the Rams.

His stellar performance at SoFi Stadium wasn’t enough to secure the victory, and once the game was over, the quarterback spoke with the media, expressing his thoughts on the outcome.

“We have to come out with some urgency,” Allen said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t think at any phase of the game did we do that today.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What’s left for the Bills heading into the end of the season?

With the goal of finishing the regular season strong, the Bills will face their final four games, one of which is highly challenging, while the other three are against teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

The first will be the previously mentioned matchup against the Lions. Then, they will host the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, before wrapping up their regular season with a trip to Foxborough to face the Patriots once again.