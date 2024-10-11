Trending topics:
NBA News: Bucks coach Doc Rivers criticizes Lakers' decision with Ham, predecessor to JJ Redick

Doc Rivers, coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, expressed strong opinions regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to part ways with former head coach Darvin Ham, who was replaced by JJ Redick.

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to an officials call during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Thursday’s preseason matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers had more than just on-court action, with an intriguing backstory surrounding the coaching staffs. Doc Rivers took the opportunity to comment on the Lakers’ move to fire Darvin Ham, who was later replaced by JJ Redick.

Ham, now Rivers’ top assistant with the Bucks, served as the Lakers’ head coach from 2022 to 2024. Rivers addressed the situation: “I’m not going to get into the whole thing that happened there, but he took a team to a Western Finals, and then the following year, he won the in-season tournament… and the they release him. It literally makes no sense,” Rivers remarked, making it clear he believed Ham deserved better treatment from the Lakers.

Rivers continued to praise Ham’s contributions: “First of all, he’s been here even longer than me. He knows things that I didn’t know. He has relationships with the players. Another guy that can trust. Trust is so important for players.” He emphasized, “Darvin Ham’s a coach, he should be on the sidelines, and I wanted him next to me.”

Ham reflects on his time with the Lakers

Despite the circumstances, Darvin Ham remains proud of his tenure with the Lakers. Reflecting on his time there, Ham said, “The state of the team when they hired me, up until the day they fired me, I like to think it improved. And that’s all I care about.”

And highlightened the progress made under his leadership: “I poured myself, my heart and soul, into that team trying to improve it from where it was, 33-49. And to get to the Western Conference finals in one year, have guys benefit from it financially.”

Rivers and Redick’s history

Another layer to Thursday’s Bucks-Lakers clash was the past tension between Doc Rivers and JJ Redick. The two have a history, as Redick played under Rivers for four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Redick had criticized Rivers during his time as an ESPN analyst, calling out Rivers for making excuses for poor results, saying, “The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it, taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard … But it’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus … There’s never accountability with that guy.”

However, now in his role as the Lakers’ head coach, Redick softened his stance: “I regret my tone in that case. I’ve owned that and I regret my tone.” He further clarified, “I don’t carry beef with people. And I’m not going to get into the history of Doc and I’s relationship right now. And I probably won’t ever. He’s fine in my book.”

