NBA News: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes something clear about his MVP performance

It appears the Milwaukee Bucks have found their groove after a rocky 2-8 start to the NBA season. The team extended their win streak to six games with a 124-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, improving their record to 10-9. Leading the charge was Giannis Antetokounmpo, delivering a masterful performance worthy of MVP chatter.

The Greek superstar posted his third triple-double of the season, racking up 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Teammate Damian Lillard added to the Bucks’ success with his fifth double-double in six games, contributing 25 points and 10 assists.

After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers praised Antetokounmpo, stating the star is playing at his best since Rivers took over. Giannis, however, kept his focus on the game, brushing off the accolades.

“I’m just trying to play basketball,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m going out there having fun, moving the ball, trying to make the right plays, trying to make shots. That’s pretty much what I do. I don’t know. That’s for coach or you guys to judge.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during a game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks. (IMAGO/ Xinhua)

Despite his dominance, Giannis admitted he didn’t feel entirely in rhythm compared to previous games. “Every move was powerful out there,” he explained. “I was able to be in balance, find my teammates in the corner when I was coming down. But I don’t feel like I was in rhythm. I didn’t feel like I was as much as I’ve been doing the last couple of games.”

Antetokounmpo matches records of NBA legends

With his remarkable performance against the Wizards, Antetokounmpo tied some elite company. According to StatMuse, Giannis matched Wilt Chamberlain with 30-point triple-doubles, Magic Johnson’s record for 40-point triple-doubles and Michael Jordan’s record for 35-point triple-doubles.

At this rate, there’s little doubt Antetokounmpo will surpass these NBA icons this season, further solidifying his place among the league’s all-time greats.

AJ Green on Giannis and Lillard’s impact

Bucks guard AJ Green highlighted the significant impact of the Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo, especially on the offensive end. “It’s within the flow of the offense, whether it’s Giannis in transition and us running with him and him doing his thing or Dame and Giannis in the half-court and their execution and ball screen and getting to single-side or empty-side ball screens, it’s been tremendous,” Green said.

He added, “With the offensive firepower we have with the guys, it’s just hard on teams for the course of a game to stop Giannis, stop Dame, take away us. It’s just a lot.”