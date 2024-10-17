NBA News: Former NBA player makes strong prediction about Celtics and Jayson Tatum

A former NBA player has made a striking prediction about the Boston Celtics and their star Jayson Tatum for the upcoming NBA season.

Despite the criticism and questions surrounding the Celtics’ path to their championship, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons defends the team’s achievement. According to Parsons, the Celtics faced significant challenges and competition, and their success should not be underestimated.

On a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, Parsons shared his thoughts on the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. “They’re still hating on him, making him seem like he’s an issue, and he’s not that guy,”Parsons said. “I think Tatum will have the biggest year of his career this season. I think the Boston Celtics win it all, and I think he’s the MVP.”

“For a team that just won a championship, we are still sleeping on them, still debating who’s the best player, and still questioning if their path was too easy because of injuries and teams not being fully healthy—which is partially true. But you still can’t discredit this team,” Parsons added.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

What are the Celtics’ goals for this NBA Season?

The Celtics have a chance to become a dominant force in the NBA. With Tatum leading the way and a strong supporting cast, the team aspires to repeat as champions. Parsons’ prediction reflects his confidence in both the team and Tatum’s abilities. If the Celtics meet these expectations, they will further solidify their position as one of the league’s top franchises.

