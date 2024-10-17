NBA News: Former NBA player makes strong prediction about Celtics and Jayson Tatum

Trending topics:
A former NBA player has made a striking prediction about the Boston Celtics and their star Jayson Tatum for the upcoming NBA season.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Alexander Rosquez

The former NBA player has made a bold prediction about the Boston Celtics, as well as the team’s star, Jayson Tatum, believing that Tatum will have the best year of his career and that the Celtics will repeat as NBA champions.

Despite the criticism and questions surrounding the Celtics’ path to their championship, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons defends the team’s achievement. According to Parsons, the Celtics faced significant challenges and competition, and their success should not be underestimated.

On a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, Parsons shared his thoughts on the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. “They’re still hating on him, making him seem like he’s an issue, and he’s not that guy,”Parsons said. “I think Tatum will have the biggest year of his career this season. I think the Boston Celtics win it all, and I think he’s the MVP.”

For a team that just won a championship, we are still sleeping on them, still debating who’s the best player, and still questioning if their path was too easy because of injuries and teams not being fully healthy—which is partially true. But you still can’t discredit this team,” Parsons added.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What are the Celtics’ goals for this NBA Season?

The Celtics have a chance to become a dominant force in the NBA. With Tatum leading the way and a strong supporting cast, the team aspires to repeat as champions. Parsons’ prediction reflects his confidence in both the team and Tatum’s abilities. If the Celtics meet these expectations, they will further solidify their position as one of the league’s top franchises.

NBA News: Lonzo Ball shares his thoughts after making preseason comeback with Bulls

NBA News: Lonzo Ball shares his thoughts after making preseason comeback with Bulls

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

