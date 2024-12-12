NBA News: Spurs' Chris Paul discusses what went wrong during his Golden State stint last season

Chris Paul is undoubtedly one of the most influential players in the NBA over the past two decades. With 12 All-Star selections, an NBA Rookie of the Year award, and ranking second all-time in career assists, his legacy as a future Hall of Famer is unquestionable. Yet, his tenure with the Golden State Warriors fell short of expectations, leading to his offseason decision to join the San Antonio Spurs.

“Last year was probably one of the toughest years for me. You know, more than anything, I just love to hoop. I wanna play,” Paul shared in an interview with French legend Tony Parker on San Antonio’s YouTube channel, when asked why he chose the Spurs.

Reflecting on his time with the Warriors, Paul elaborated: “And then for me, Jada and the kids they stay in LA. You know with your two kids now, If I’m gonna sacrifice my family and be away from them, then I at least need to be playing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul’s struggles with the Warriors make sense given the team’s dynamic. Sharing the backcourt with Golden State legends Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson created challenges for the 39-year-old veteran. Head coach Steve Kerr prioritized other players, as reflected in Paul’s limited role.

Advertisement

During the 2023-24 season, Paul played in 58 games, starting just 18—the fewest starts of his 19-year career. His average of 26.4 minutes per game was also a career low, which impacted his production, including his points and assists.

Advertisement

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs gets a hug from Head coach Gregg Popovich after an assist against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Frost Bank Center on October 26, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertisement

Paul’s priorities

As Chris Paul approaches the twilight of his career, retirement looms large. At 39, the elusive NBA title remains a gap in his storied resume, and his opportunities to claim one are dwindling. However, his decision to join the Spurs was not driven solely by championship aspirations.

“Nobody’s guaranteed the win; only one team’s going to win,” Paul said to Parker. “For me, I looked and realized that I can go hoop, I can go play.” In choosing San Antonio, Paul sought a more prominent role on the court, even if it meant joining a rebuilding franchise with modest expectations. His leadership and experience have proven invaluable to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George reveals the exact moment when his friendship with Chris Paul fell apart

A fresh start in San Antonio

Paul’s gamble on the Spurs seems to be paying off. Under head coach Gregg Popovich, and now interim coach Mitch Johnson, he has become a cornerstone of the young roster. Through 24 games this season, Paul has seen a significant uptick in his role and performance, averaging 28.9 minutes, 10.2 points, and 8.5 assists per game—marked improvements from his time with Golden State.

While the Spurs may not be immediate contenders, Paul’s decision to prioritize playing time and a meaningful role underscores his enduring passion for the game. His presence is a valuable asset for San Antonio’s rebuild, as he continues to prove that he has more to offer before hanging up his sneakers.