NBA News: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama jokes about similarities between Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich

In just a year and a half, Victor Wembanyama has solidified his place as the San Antonio Spurs’ undisputed star and one of the most impactful players in the NBA. Standing an impressive 7’3” with a rare blend of size, skill, and versatility, he is shaping up to be a generational talent destined for a spot in league history. His time in San Antonio has also given him a deeper understanding of the team’s culture—where he’s identified some similarities between head coach Gregg Popovich and veteran teammate Chris Paul.

Wembanyama spoke this week with the French newspaper L’Equipe, where he shared his thoughts on Chris Paul. Just days earlier, Paul had candidly admitted to the same outlet, “I know I can be hard to take sometimes.” When asked about that comment and his relationship with the 39-year-old veteran, Wembanyama acknowledged Paul’s unique personality, stating, “He speaks without a filter.”

Delving further, Victor elaborated on Paul’s straightforward nature, emphasizing it as a positive trait. “He says things very directly, but always with good intentions. I’ve never seen him talk badly about anyone behind his back,” the 20-year-old center explained.

“Sure, it can be hard for some people to take, but here in San Antonio, it’s part of the culture, especially with Pop (Gregg Popovich),” Wembanyama said with a chuckle. The French star drew a parallel between his head coach—currently sidelined due to health issues—and Chris Paul. This shared directness, Wembanyama noted, reflects a core aspect of the franchise’s identity and has undoubtedly contributed to its sustained success over the years.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Paul #3 react to a call in action against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs’ challenges amid injuries

During the same interview, Victor Wembanyama addressed the difficulties the team has faced this season due to injuries. Key players like Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Wembanyama himself have missed time, making it challenging for the Spurs to establish consistency.

“It’s true that we haven’t really had the chance to get used to regular rotations,” Wembanyama admitted. “But you have to adapt to any game plan.” Despite the setbacks, the French sensation emphasized the importance of team chemistry. “It doesn’t really matter because, at the end of the day, we all train together. We mix teams and we know each other, no matter which teammate we’re playing with.”

Wembanyama on his physical condition

Wembanyama recently returned to the court after missing two games due to low back soreness, putting up an impressive 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Reflecting on his recovery, Wembanyama remained optimistic. “Let’s just say I feel better than yesterday, but not as good as tomorrow. Having a few days off does me good,” he explained.

With five days off before the Spurs’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, he expressed confidence in his progress. “I can take the knocks in training, keep lifting weights, so it’s under control. It’s nothing major, just a type of pain I’ve never experienced before in my career, which can prevent me from doing certain things.”