Before a November matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, Gregg Popovich experienced a significant health scare that forced him to step away from the NBA indefinitely. Slowly but steadily, the Spurs’ iconic head coach has been recovering, and he recently addressed the situation for the first time.

In a statement released by the Spurs, Popovich expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received during his recovery. “This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me,” Popovich said. “As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way.”

“While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends,” he continued.

Popovich, known for his dry wit, also shared a lighthearted note about his rehabilitation. “No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable,” he joked.

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks to Victor Wembanyama #1 during the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While there’s no official timeline for Popovich’s return to the sideline, the statement is an encouraging sign of his progress. In his absence, assistant coach Mitch Johnson has stepped up to lead the team, guiding the Spurs to a solid 13-13 record so far this season.

Jeremy Sochan and Stephon Castle on Popovich’s recovery

The Spurs roster shares a deep bond with Popovich, who has long been a father figure for many of his players. Jeremy Sochan and rookie Stephon Castle spoke about the inspiration Popovich’s recovery brings to the team. “It gives hope again,” Sochan said after Tuesday’s practice. “Knowing Pop, he’s working hard.”

Stephon Castle echoed Sochan’s sentiments, adding, “I know he talks to the coaches probably every day. Personally, I haven’t talked to him every day, but here and there, he’ll give some encouragement to the team.”

Popovich’s legendary Spurs legacy

A Hall of Fame coach, Popovich has led the Spurs since 1996, delivering five NBA championships during his historic tenure. Now in his 29th season, Popovich remains the NBA’s all-time wins leader with 1,391 regular-season victories—solidifying his place as one of the greatest coaches in sports history.