NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for the challenges ahead in the NBA, and they will have to create the game plan without Kawhi Leonard.

The speculation surrounding Kawhi Leonard‘s recovery time has finally come to an end. As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for their final NBA preseason game and gear up for the season opener, Leonard will not be part of the lineup.

Fans had hoped to see Leonard return for Week 1 of the regular season after hearing comments from head coach Tyronn Lue and assistant coach Brian Shaw. However, the latest news isn’t what they were hoping for.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk, Leonard will be sidelined for “an indefinite period of time” to start the NBA season, as reported by league sources.

This update lands as a significant blow to the Clippers, who were holding onto hope for Leonard’s early return. Now, Lue and his squad must navigate this challenging situation as they head into the season opener.

Leonard’s knee injuries

One of the key players for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, has faced significant challenges throughout his career due to recurring knee issues. In fact, he has missed a total of 24 games specifically because of knee injuries.

In addition to his knee troubles, Leonard has been sidelined due to other injuries as well. According to Fox Sports, he’s dealt with injuries to his groin, adductor, hip, and ankle. When factoring in all these ailments, Leonard’s total number of absences from the squad during his career climbs to 43 games.