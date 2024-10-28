Trending topics:
NBA News: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren achieves a feat only reached by Anthony Davis in 2014

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren achieved an NBA milestone previously only reached by Anthony Davis in 2014.

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks
© Joshua Gateley/Getty ImagesChet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks

By Gianni Taina

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started their NBA season with a strong 3-0 record, quickly establishing themselves as serious contenders for a Western Conference playoff run. Leading the way, Chet Holmgren has been instrumental in the team’s early success, achieving a milestone previously matched only by Anthony Davis.

Holmgren was a dominant force in the Thunder’s 128-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks, posting 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 blocks, and one steal.

With these numbers, Holmgren is now averaging 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks over three games this season, a feat only previously achieved by Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2014.

Besides this feat, after the Thunder’s recent 102-87 victory over the Nuggets, Holmgren also became the first player in franchise history to post 25+ points, 14+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 4+ blocks, and 2+ steals in a single game.

Caruso speaks on Holmgren and Davis comparisons

The comparisons to Davis emerged after Holmgren’s performance against the Chicago Bulls, where he recorded a career-high 16 rebounds. When asked if Holmgren reminded him of his former Lakers teammate, Alex Caruso acknowledged the parallel while noting Holmgren’s potential.

“The AD comparison is a tough one just cause AD’s so accomplished where he’s at in his career right now, and Chet obviously has a long way to go to match that, but I think he controls his destiny, Caruso said.

Whatever he wants to accomplish in this league, he’s got it in front of him,” Caruso continued. “He’s got the work ethic, he’s got the competitiveness. If you have those two things, you can control your own destiny in the NBA.”

Caruso praises Holmgren’s versatility

Beyond the comparisons, Caruso also praised Holmgren’s versatility, highlighting it as a unique asset to the Thunder. “Chet can do so many different things. [He’s] a special player. He gives us versatility. He gives us a dynamic that not many teams in the league have, Caruso stated.

