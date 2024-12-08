NBA News: Key teammate of James Harden on Clippers opens up about facing former teammates

The NBA regular season rolls on, and the Los Angeles Clippers have some critical hurdles ahead. With a disappointing injury report and tough challenges looming, the team’s mentality remains strong. One of James Harden’s new teammates didn’t hesitate to discuss the upcoming games, particularly the prospect of facing former teammates.

The Clippers are coming off a tough 28-point loss to the Timberwolves, ending what had been an impressive winning streak. Although the team’s momentum has stalled, they are determined to regain the confidence that made the acquisition of Harden possible, with their eyes firmly set on being in the title conversation once again.

Despite the recent setbacks, the mentality of key players has been crucial for the Clippers’ resilience. Derrick Jones Jr., a key member of the squad, made headlines with his comments ahead of the team’s upcoming matchup against the Dallas Mavericks — a game that will see him face off against former teammates.

“I want to win, no matter who’s in front of me,” Jones Jr. said. “I told you before, if my mom is down there, I’m dunking on her. It doesn’t matter.” With this bold statement, Jones Jr. made it clear that his approach to these matchups is all about competition and focus, regardless of the opponents.

Derrick Jones Jr. 55 of the Los Angeles Clippers with the ball during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday December 4, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Timberwolves, 108-80.

Jones Jr. discusses facing the Mavericks

In a candid moment, Jones Jr. shared his thoughts on playing against the Mavericks, making an unexpected reference to his mother. “I’m not going to repeat it. Mom’s getting punched on. It is what it is,” he said, adding a touch of sarcasm to the conversation. The comment highlighted his unfiltered nature and his focus on what lies ahead.

“Yeah, that’s cool. That’s cool. I have to live with that. I have to live with the results of my actions,” Jones Jr. continued, while his tone remaining sarcastic. The guard emphasized that while facing former teammates in Dallas was an interesting storyline, his main goal was to help his current team secure a victory and advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Jones Jr.’s time with the Dallas Mavericks

While some fans may have strong opinions about Jones Jr.’s time with the Mavericks, the reality is his stint in Dallas was marked by growing pains and development. Looking at his numbers, it’s clear that Jones Jr. was still refining his game. His time with the Mavericks was a learning experience, and a comparison of his stats in Dallas and his current performance with the Clippers sheds light on his progress.

In 2023, Jones Jr. played 76 games for the Mavericks, averaging 8.3 points per game. Over the course of the season, he recorded 657 total points, shooting 239 of 495 from the field (48.3%), 82 of 239 from beyond the arc (34.3%), and 97 of 136 from the free-throw line (71.3%). These numbers reflect a player still finding his rhythm, but with potential for further development.

As of now, Jones Jr. has accumulated 249 points across 24 games with the Clippers, shooting 96 of 193 from the field, 30 of 72 from beyond the arc, and 27 of 31 from the free-throw line. These numbers could prove valuable to Tyronn Lue’s game plan, adding a scoring threat that opponents will have to account for in upcoming matchups.