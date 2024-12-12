NFL News: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni gives firm evaluation of Jalen Hurts as QB after AJ Brown drama

The long-running drama between quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown required an opinion from head coach Nick Sirianni, who knows the Philadelphia Eagles will be in the spotlight for the 2024 NFL season and doesn’t want the attention to be distracted.

It is curious to see these issues arise on a team that is riding an 11-2 campaign that includes nine straight wins and a guaranteed playoff spot. However, the differences grew between Hurts and Brown, straining the relationship of both players.

Sirianni, in his role as head coach of the Eagles, wants to put the brakes on this situation to prevent it from escalating further. With a crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up next weekend, the focus should be on keeping the group’s emotions in line and continuing on the path to victory against one of the possible Super Bowl contenders.

Sirianni evaluated Hurts as QB after problem with AJ Brown

Brown‘s comments sparked a debate when he claimed there were connection problems in the Eagles’ offense, saying not enough passes were coming his way. Sirianni responded with an analysis of Hurts’ qualities as a passer in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

“We all have things to improve in the aerial game. But that’s why this is the best team sport there is. It takes everybody. I know what Hurts has done really well and that’s take care of the ball at an outstanding rate. He’s thrown a lot of touchdowns and interceptions in this winning streak. He’s accurate with the ball. He’s been able to make plays with his feet when things break down or something isn’t open,” Sirianni evaluated Hurts’ performance this season in a press conference.

What did Hurts have to say about AJ Brown’s comments?

Hurts did not remain silent in the face of accusations from his friend Brown that he is not a good passer. The quarterback addressed his relationship with the Eagles receiver. “Sometimes things change when the dynamic changes. He knows I love him very much. At the end of the day, he’s a guy who’s a competitor, who wants to win, who wants the ball, who wants to make an impact on the game. And I respect him. He’s like all of us,” Hurts told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.