Where to watch Monterrey vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Monterrey and Club America are set to clash in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final. Fans in the United States can find detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Monterrey vs Club America online in the US on Fubo]

The 2024 Apertura final is finally here! Two of Liga MX’s most storied clubs, Club America and Monterrey, are set to clash in a highly-anticipated showdown. America, who staged a miraculous comeback to reach the final after a slow start to the season, will face off against Monterrey, a perennial powerhouse in Mexican soccer.

The Rayados, who have been dominant in the playoffs, are confident they can overcome America and claim the title. This final promises to be a thrilling battle between two of the biggest clubs in not only Mexico, but in all Concacaf.

When will the Monterrey vs Club America match be played?

Monterrey take on Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final this Thursday, December 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Oliver Torres of Monterrey – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Monterrey vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Monterrey and Club America, airing live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.