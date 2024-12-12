Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun delivers powerful statement following NBA Cup win over Golden State

The Houston Rockets are thriving in the 2024-25 season, emerging as one of the league’s most dominant teams. With a 17-8 record, they currently hold second place in the Western Conference standings and have advanced to the decisive stages of the NBA Cup. On Wednesday night, they secured a nail-biting 91-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors, driven by a stellar performance from Alperen Sengun.

The Turkish center spearheaded Houston’s effort with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, playing a pivotal role in the team’s narrow win. Following the game, the player delivered a strong statement that underscored the Rockets’ ambitions this season.

“I’ve never seen my team this thirsty,” Sengun told TNT Sports in a post-game interview. “I’m proud of my teammates. This is great,” he added, emphasizing the significance of the victory in Houston’s quest for success.

Sengun also offered insight into the team’s preparation and the game’s intensity. “We knew it was gonna be hard. They play aggressive. We play aggressive,” he said. “This is big growth for us against a championship team... We worked hard. We came ready for this game so hard. So I’m happy. This is big time.”

What’s next for the Rockets in the NBA Cup?

With the win over Golden State, the Rockets are now just two games away from NBA Cup glory. Sengun made it clear that the team’s focus remains sharp: “We’re gonna go for the title. Next game, we’re gonna fight again.”

Houston has three days to regroup before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The stakes are high, but Sengun is confident about the team’s approach. “We know OKC is a good team. We’re just gonna go over there and play. It’s gonna be a big battle there Saturday,” the 22-year-old remarked.

The road to the NBA Cup final

Saturday’s clash between the Rockets and Thunder will determine one of the finalists for the NBA Cup. Earlier that day, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in the other semifinal matchup in Las Vegas.

The winners of these games will meet in the championship final on Tuesday, December 17, at T-Mobile Arena. There, the team that will succeed the Los Angeles Lakers as champions of this young tournament will be crowned.