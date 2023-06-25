The Trail Blazers have shut down any chance to trade Damian Lillard according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. Though many teams in the NBA have asked about the situation, Portland won’t take any more calls.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away of being a contender.

Now, after the 2023 NBA Draft, the Blazers added a very talented prospect such as Scoot Henderson. However, at least for Stephen A. Smith, this might be the chance for Lillard to leave the team.

Stephen A. Smith believes Damian Lillard should leave the Blazers

Though the Blazers are trying to build a stellar roster, Stephen A. Smith thinks there’s no chance Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard could coexist in the same franchise.

“When the Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson, it’s the perfect excuse to move on from the Damian Lillard era. I’m not talking about as an organization. I’m talking about Lillard saying, I want out of here.”

Smith explained why Henderson’s arrival should be the sign for Lillard to leave. “You got the future of the franchise. Henderson is going to be a baller. I’ve got nothing but faith in this brother. Nobody is questioning what he’s going to do on this level. That’s why he is a Top 3 pick.”

Furthermore, even with Scoot Henderson, Stephen A. Smith believes the Trail Blazers don’t offer Lillard a shot at the trophy. “You’re not going anywhere for the foreseeable future if you are the Blazers. You’re not a part of a championship equation. Damian Lillard needs to want out of Portland. He needs to move on.”

Finally, the analyst understands why Portland won’t take any more calls for Lillard. Nevertheless, the player has to make that decision. “Of course the Blazers doesn’t want to lose him. He’s good for business, but from a strictly basketball perspective, you are not a part of a championship equation. Live with that and move on Damian Lillard.”