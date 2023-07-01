Damian Lillard has chosen the Miami Heat as his next destination to play with Jimmy Butler. The report from Shams Charania is a shocking development in the NBA as, just a few days ago, the Portland Trail Blazers had shut down any calls for a trade.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away from being a contender.

Now, the final decision has been made. Damian Lillard wants out of Portland with one team in mind: Miami. However, considering the big situation, many teams will try to make a late push.

Damian Lillard wants a trade to play with Jimmy Butler

According to reports from Sams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, Damian Lillard has officially requested the Portland Trail Blazers to be traded. As a consequence, this opens the door for many teams trying to make the biggest splash in years.

However, Charania went further by guaranteeing the Miami Heat is the only option Lillard put on the table for the Blazers. The question is what happens if other offers are bigger.

Meanwhile, the list of franchises interested in a trade for Damian Lillard includes the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. If the Blazers have a final word, many experts believe the Sixers could have a massive advantage as James Harden or Tyrese Maxey could be part of the deal.