NBA News: Denver Nuggets keep a key star with Nikola Jokic by agreeing to a massive contract extension

The Denver Nuggets want to start the upcoming NBA season in the best shape possible and have secured the continued presence of a key teammate of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, ensuring one of his core players will be in the fight for the top of the league.

Jokic’s Nuggets receive great news as Jamal Murray agrees to a massive four-year, $208 million contract extension. The deal guarantees $244 million over the next five seasons for the shooting guard.

The 27-year-old point guard has played for the Nuggets since the 2016-17 season and will remain with the team until 2029. His current contract for the 2024-25 campaign is worth $36 million, but it will jump to $46.4 million the following season.

Great update for fans of the Western Conference team comes with the announcement, which ensures continued strength for many seasons in the pursuit of new titles. Tactically, the partnership between Murray and Jokic brings significant value to the franchise’s game.

see also NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

Noteworthy is the timing of the deal’s completion, as this extension keeps Murray out of free agency next summer. Jokic’s teammate now has his continuity secured and will aim to remain at the peak of his career for years to come.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murray’s great present with the Nuggets

Murray is a key player for Denver’s roster. Last season, he averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists, both career highs for him. The point guard is the all-time leader for the Denver Nuggets in three-point shots.

Moreover, as if his contributions weren’t enough, he is one of only eight players in NBA history to score over 50 points in the playoffs. This makes the value of his extension even greater for a franchise that will undoubtedly be among the title contenders.

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets’ Preparation for the Upcoming NBA Season

The secured continuation of Jamal Murray complements the excellent form of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, which is crucial given that this duo, among other contributions, led the franchise to the 2022-23 season title.

Advertisement

But new season means refreshing energy, something necessary to move past the premature defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals of the previous campaign.