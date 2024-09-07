Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Denver Nuggets keep a key star with Nikola Jokic by agreeing to a massive contract extension

Denver Nuggets secured a massive extension for a star who will support Nikola Jokic in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets in action
© (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets in action

By Ignacio Cairola

The Denver Nuggets want to start the upcoming NBA season in the best shape possible and have secured the continued presence of a key teammate of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, ensuring one of his core players will be in the fight for the top of the league.

Jokic’s Nuggets receive great news as Jamal Murray agrees to a massive four-year, $208 million contract extension. The deal guarantees $244 million over the next five seasons for the shooting guard.

The 27-year-old point guard has played for the Nuggets since the 2016-17 season and will remain with the team until 2029. His current contract for the 2024-25 campaign is worth $36 million, but it will jump to $46.4 million the following season.

Great update for fans of the Western Conference team comes with the announcement, which ensures continued strength for many seasons in the pursuit of new titles. Tactically, the partnership between Murray and Jokic brings significant value to the franchise’s game.

NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

see also

NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

Noteworthy is the timing of the deal’s completion, as this extension keeps Murray out of free agency next summer. Jokic’s teammate now has his continuity secured and will aim to remain at the peak of his career for years to come.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Murray’s great present with the Nuggets

Murray is a key player for Denver’s roster. Last season, he averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists, both career highs for him. The point guard is the all-time leader for the Denver Nuggets in three-point shots.

Moreover, as if his contributions weren’t enough, he is one of only eight players in NBA history to score over 50 points in the playoffs. This makes the value of his extension even greater for a franchise that will undoubtedly be among the title contenders.

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets’ Preparation for the Upcoming NBA Season

The secured continuation of Jamal Murray complements the excellent form of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, which is crucial given that this duo, among other contributions, led the franchise to the 2022-23 season title.

But new season means refreshing energy, something necessary to move past the premature defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals of the previous campaign.

Advertisement
Ignacio Cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season
NBA

NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season

WNBA News: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark makes major admission after loss to Minnesota Lynx
Sponsor

WNBA News: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark makes major admission after loss to Minnesota Lynx

NFL News: Green Bay Packers confirm how serious is Jordan Love knee injury
NFL

NFL News: Green Bay Packers confirm how serious is Jordan Love knee injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo