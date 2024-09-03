Trending topics:
NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

Star point guard Russell Westbrook has changed scenery and arrives at Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets to form a duo capable of dominating the NBA.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets speaks with media after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena.
By Alexander Rosquez

The arrival of Russell Westbrook to the Denver Nuggets was one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. The 2017 MVP joined the team following the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and many wondered how he would fit into the Nuggets’ game plan.

The Nuggets hope Westbrook can bring experience and leadership to the team, especially for young players looking to grow in their roles. In addition, his ability to create plays and score will be crucial in complementing Nikola Jokic, the league’s MVP.

Josh Kroenke, president of the Colorado organization, recently spoke with Bennett Durando of The Denver Post to explain the decision to sign Westbrook. Kroenke emphasized that the team was confident Westbrook would contribute both on and off the court.

“I got a chance to meet him in person for the first time right after the signing, and like I said, I’m very grateful to have him on our side, as I’ve seen him break our hearts for many years in Oklahoma City and elsewhere. So, he’ll be a very good addition for us both on and off the court, especially with some young guys we’re hoping will take on bigger roles this year. Russ has seen it all, in and out of the NBA, so he’ll be a big part of who we are both in the locker room and on the court.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts as he is fouled by Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers during a 102-100 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Westbrook arrives as sixth man

Westbrook joins the Nuggets after taking on a sixth-man role with the Clippers last season. He averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

Time will tell

Only time will tell if Westbrook will be a good signing for the Nuggets. His adaptation to the team and his contribution to its success will be key factors in assessing his impact.

The Nuggets have high expectations for the season and hope Westbrook can help them reach their goals. With a talented and competitive team, the Nuggets will aim to go far in the playoffs.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

