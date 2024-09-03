NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

The arrival of Russell Westbrook to the Denver Nuggets was one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. The 2017 MVP joined the team following the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and many wondered how he would fit into the Nuggets’ game plan.

The Nuggets hope Westbrook can bring experience and leadership to the team, especially for young players looking to grow in their roles. In addition, his ability to create plays and score will be crucial in complementing Nikola Jokic, the league’s MVP.

Josh Kroenke, president of the Colorado organization, recently spoke with Bennett Durando of The Denver Post to explain the decision to sign Westbrook. Kroenke emphasized that the team was confident Westbrook would contribute both on and off the court.

“I got a chance to meet him in person for the first time right after the signing, and like I said, I’m very grateful to have him on our side, as I’ve seen him break our hearts for many years in Oklahoma City and elsewhere. So, he’ll be a very good addition for us both on and off the court, especially with some young guys we’re hoping will take on bigger roles this year. Russ has seen it all, in and out of the NBA, so he’ll be a big part of who we are both in the locker room and on the court.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts as he is fouled by Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers during a 102-100 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Westbrook arrives as sixth man

Westbrook joins the Nuggets after taking on a sixth-man role with the Clippers last season. He averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

Time will tell

Only time will tell if Westbrook will be a good signing for the Nuggets. His adaptation to the team and his contribution to its success will be key factors in assessing his impact.

The Nuggets have high expectations for the season and hope Westbrook can help them reach their goals. With a talented and competitive team, the Nuggets will aim to go far in the playoffs.