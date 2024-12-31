Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell makes big admission after Lions win over 49ers at Levi's Stadium

The Detroit Lions fought hard to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, but behind that victory, Dan Campbell revealed he had to make an important decision before the game.

Dan Campbell, head coach for the Detroit Lions
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDan Campbell, head coach for the Detroit Lions

By Richard Tovar

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions return home with a victory in hand after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. It was a tough game where the home team held the lead, but thanks to a critical decision the visiting head coach made before the game, the Lions were able to secure a road win.

In his postgame remarks, Campbell admitted he had considered resting many of the starters following the Vikings’ Sunday victory over the Packers. However, he ultimately decided to play his starters against the 49ers. He acknowledged that it had been a difficult decision.

Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Canelo Alvarez reveals his dream fight before retiring from boxing
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez reveals his dream fight before retiring from boxing

Jake Moody sends painful message after missing two field goals against the Lions
NFL

Jake Moody sends painful message after missing two field goals against the Lions

Brock Purdy praises Ricky Pearsall's hard work with a clear message about his future with the 49ers
NFL

Brock Purdy praises Ricky Pearsall's hard work with a clear message about his future with the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan shares first update on Purdy's injury after 49ers-Lions game
NFL

Kyle Shanahan shares first update on Purdy's injury after 49ers-Lions game

Better Collective Logo