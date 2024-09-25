NBA News: Domantas Sabonis is emphatic about the arrival of DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings

Ahead of the start of a new NBA season, Domantas Sabonis spoke about the arrival of DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings.

A new NBA season is just around the corner, and teams are gearing up to meet expectations for what’s ahead. In the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings aim to improve on last year’s performance, with the addition of star DeMar DeRozan being a key factor. In this regard, Domantas Sabonis made it clear how important DeRozan’s arrival is.

The Kings were major contenders last season, which ultimately culminated in the Boston Celtics’ championship, and the Lithuanian acknowledges that they made certain mistakes that prevented Mike Brown’s squad from achieving better results.

In an interview with clutchpoints.com, Sabonis was decisive about DeMar DeRozan‘s arrival to strengthen the roster for the upcoming season: “I think DeMar is the final piece.”

“I am super excited because he’s a huge name and a big-time player. I am so excited to have him. He is going to make all of us better because of his experiences and just his mindset.”

Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after a slam dunks giving the Kings the lead against the San Antonio Spurs late in the second half at Golden 1 Center on March 07, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Additionally, he addressed the main deficit the Kings faced last season: “Everyone is really locked in this summer. We all know our biggest issue last season was consistency,” Sabonis told ClutchPoints. “I think everyone realizes now the mistakes we made and how we can be better.”

Domantas Sabonis next goals with Kings

When asked about his immediate goals in his career with the Kings, the center did not hesitate in sharing his expectations: “At this point in my career, I am only focused on winning. The accolades and personal honors are great, but I want to win and I want to do so with the guys I have grown with in Sacramento,

“I don’t care if I put all of my eggs in one basket, I just want to win. All of that stuff was awesome and I am glad to have experienced it, but we all know that winning is the only thing that matters in this league. I am ready for this challenge.”

Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings reacts during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Sabonis and his foray into screen time

Sabonis joined LeBron James, Jason Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Jimmy Butler for a Netflix series that will showcase the everyday lives of these players beyond their club activities.

“As much as everyone wants to say they were in a movie or show, just having this experience with my family and kids made it special,” Sabonis said. “I am excited for my fans to see that when they watch Starting 5.”

When asked about what motivated him to film this documentary alongside NBA stars, the Lithuanian stated: “It was certainly an honor to be a part of a group like that. LeBron, Jayson, Jimmy, and Ant are all the biggest stars, so to be in that grouping is surreal. Doing this for Netflix is huge. For me, it meant a lot to be able to give recognition to the city of Sacramento, the Kings organization, and everything we are building. I thought this was a great opportunity not only for me, but for my team.“