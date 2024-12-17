The Cleveland Cavaliers secured another impressive win in the NBA regular season, reinforcing their position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. With one of their best seasons in recent years, the Cavaliers’ success has largely been driven by Donovan Mitchell, whose stellar play has fueled hope among fans as they look ahead to 2025.

With a 24-3 record, Cleveland has established a significant lead over the New York Knicks, who sit third in the East, though the Boston Celtics remain in second place. The Cavaliers know that maintaining this momentum is crucial, with every game counting as they push toward the playoffs.

After a dominant 29-point victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Cavaliers made a statement, further solidifying their reputation as one of the teams to beat this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Cavaliers sideline reporter Serena Winters, forward George Niang sent a bold message to the rest of the league. “We have higher aspirations,” Niang said. “Our number one goal is to bring a championship back to Cleveland.”

Advertisement

Georges Niang #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 01, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Niang on Cavaliers’ mentality

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an outstanding season so far. After a scorching start, including a remarkable 15-game winning streak to open the NBA regular season, the team, led by Mitchell, has continued to impress in 2024.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Tyronn Lue claims LeBron and Irving could’ve won more titles together in Cleveland

Since that hot start, the Cavaliers have only dropped four games, winning eight in the process. One key contributor to their success has been Georges Niang. In 27 games played, Niang has scored a total of 238 points, hitting 91 of 191 field goals and 45 of 121 three-pointers. His consistent play has been crucial to the team’s success, and he recently shared his thoughts on the Cavaliers’ mentality this season.

“That’s on everybody’s mind when we step on the court—whether we’re practicing, recovering, or traveling,” Niang said. “That’s what we want.” With this mindset, the Cavaliers are poised to tackle the challenges ahead in the NBA regular season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Cavaliers?

Looking ahead to 2025, the Cavaliers are determined to claim the top spot in the NBA Eastern Conference. With that goal in mind, they will need to maintain their strong form. The upcoming games will be pivotal for Cleveland’s pursuit of the coveted No. 1 seed.

Cavaliers’ games on December:

vs. Milwaukee Bucks – December 20 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Philadelphia 76ers – December 21 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Utah Jazz – December 23 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Denver Nuggets – December 27 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Golden State Warriors – December 30 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Los Angeles Lakers – December 31 – NBA Regular Season