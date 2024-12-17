Neither Vinicius nor Mbappe: Lionel Messi's first vote for FIFA The Best 2024, revealed

The 2024 FIFA The Best went to Vinicius Junior due to his great year with Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian star wasn’t Lionel Messi’s first choice in his voting ballot. Not even his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. The Argentine star opted for Barcelona’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal as his top choice.

Messi, who was among the finalists, gave the five points of the first place to Yamal, who won the 2024 Euros with Spain, while also being named the Best Young Player of the Tournament. Yamal was also a key figure for Barcelona these past few months of the start of the season.

The Argentine captain voted for Mbappe in second place, giving him three points. Mbappe scored 52 goals in all competitions for PSG in his final term with PSG, winning Ligue 1 for the sixth time as well as the Coupe de France. He also captained the national team to the semifinals of Euro 2024 before their elimination at the hands of Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he decided that Vinicius Jr’s year deserved 1 point. The Brazilian star helped Real Madrid win the Champions League, with superb performances in the semifinals and final.

Advertisement

Unlike the Ballon d’Or, the FIFA Best Awards is decided by the votes of the national team coaches from both men’s and women’s soccer, the current captains of each national team, a specialised journalist from each region, and fans.

Advertisement

Who did Messi vote for as Coach of the Year?

For Coach of the Year, Messi placed Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, in first place. He then voted for his former Barcelona manager and current Manchester City coach in second, followed by Luis de la Fuente in third.