The 2024 NFL season has seen the Kansas City Chiefs bid farewell to many players who helped Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid win multiple championships in the last few years. And even with the playoffs drawing nearer, Super Bowl winners continue to pack their bags.

On Monday, the Chiefs confirmed the exit of another Super Bowl champion by announcing that they’ve waived running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who said goodbye to Chiefs Kingdom with a heartfelt message on social media.

“Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!,” the 25-year-old wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Edwards-Helaire’s time with Mahomes, Reid in Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick out of LSU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the player went on to celebrate two Super Bowl wins (LVII, LVIII) with Reid and Mahomes.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

During his time at Arrowhead, the running back played in 48 games, racking up 2,610 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. He also made eight playoff appearances, posting 263 rushing yards and a touchdown.

During this year’s training camp, Edwards-Helaire revealed he’d been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder for a while, and the Chiefs placed him on the non-football injury list before the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Reid brought him back to the 53-man roster in October, but Edwards-Helaire wasn’t activated for a single game.

Chiefs now have an open roster spot

The Chiefs didn’t announce a corresponding roster move along with Edwards-Helaire’s departure, but the team has plenty of options in the running back room this year.

With Isiah Pacheco back at full strength, Reid and Mahomes count on a strong backfield as Kareem Hunt made an impactful return to Kansas City in the 2024 NFL season. The other alternatives on the group are veteran RB Samaje Perine and rookie fullback Carson Steele.

It remains to be seen how the Chiefs seize the open roster spot left by Edwards-Helaire. It might be a bit soon to tell, but it could be useful to activate wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who has been on Injured Reserve since preseason.