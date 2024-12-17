The Detroit Lions will now rely on Jahmyr Gibbs as their starting running back. Following David Montgomery’s injury, head coach Dan Campbell has delivered a clear message to Gibbs about embracing his new role.

In recent years, the Lions have built one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. Dan Campbell, the mastermind behind the team’s resurgence, has assembled a group of players that work seamlessly together, leading to their current success.

Last year, the Lions used their 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft to select Jahmyr Gibbs. The young running back is having a standout season and is now stepping into the RB1 role following Montgomery’s season-ending injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Campbell sends a clear message to Jahmyr Gibbs on stepping up as RB1

As the regular season winds down, the Lions are gearing up for the playoffs. They’ve had a remarkable campaign, but the biggest challenges are still ahead.

Advertisement

see also Dan Campbell's Lions add Trevor Lawrence's former teammate from the Jaguars to their roster

Last season, the Lions ended a playoff drought that stretched back to 2016. Under Dan Campbell’s leadership, the team has transformed and now aims for its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Advertisement

However, their playoff hopes took a blow this weekend. David Montgomery, their top running back, suffered a torn MCL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 season, including the postseason.

Advertisement

In response, the Lions have elevated Jahmyr Gibbs to the starting role. The second-year running back has been phenomenal this year, and Dan Campbell is confident that Gibbs can keep the backfield strong.

Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions – NFL 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have a lot of confidence in Gibbs,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “He’s continued to get better and better as the season has gone. Given the opportunity, he’s made a lot of plays. He made some big plays for us. He brings an explosive element. He’s getting better in the pass game, and you see what he’s able to do in the run game. We have a ton of confidence.”

Have the Lions secured the NFC North title?

The Lions lead the NFC North with a 12-2 record but haven’t locked up the division yet. The Vikings and Packers remain in the hunt and could still take the title.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends strong message about team's injuries as season draws to a close

Detroit faces the Bears, 49ers, and Vikings in its final three games. The team is focused on winning out to secure the NFC North crown and enter the playoffs with momentum.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Lions make it to the Super Bowl this year for the first time ever? Will the Lions make it to the Super Bowl this year for the first time ever? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE