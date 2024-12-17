NFL News: Tom Brady sends sharp warning about Mike Tomlin's Steelers in Super Bowl race

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ loss in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season raised some doubts about Mike Tomlin‘s team’s potential as a Super Bowl contender. The timing is ideal for Tom Brady to weigh in with a sharp comment, legitimized by being the most awarded legend in league history.

Brady’s role as a commentator at this time in the NFL is increasingly relevant as the season approaches the playoffs and the New England Patriots legend’s voice comes to the forefront in anticipating reality. For the Steelers, it is important to heed the warnings of the former seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The 27-13 loss to the Eagles showed some weaknesses in Tomlin’s team, which has lost two of its last four games. Next week, the Steelers, who have already clinched a playoff berth, will have a chance to get back to winning ways and prove they can continue to lead the AFC North when they visit the Baltimore Ravens. It will be a crucial duel for the race to the Super Bowl. Brady knows it and has talked about it.

Brady’s warning about the Steelers’ momentum

“I think the Steelers will learn from the loss to the Eagles and be much better next week against the Ravens. They will have to play a clean game, limit penalties and turnovers. What they did last time against Baltimore was have possession of the ball for 36 minutes. They have to repeat that formula,” Brady warned the Steelers on FOX about a pivotal game in the race to reach the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Why is the game against the Ravens critical for the Steelers in their quest to reach the Super Bowl?

The Steelers currently lead the AFC North with a 10-4 record, which would be matched by the Ravens if Baltimore wins next Saturday’s divisional game against Pittsburgh. Then, on Christmas Day, Mike Tomlin’s team will have to play against the unbeatable Kansas City Chiefs, so if they lose both games, they could lose the first place in the division with only one game left in the regular season.

Playing in the Wild Card Round could be somewhat complicated for the Steelers, as they have lost their last three Wild Card Round appearances. In this context, Pittsburgh will have to prove that it can compete with strong teams to be a serious contender to return to the Super Bowl after 15 years.

How did the previous game between the Ravens and Steelers end?

Pittsburgh and Baltimore already met in the current season, with the Steelers winning 18-16 in Week 11. While, as Brady says, the Black and Gold showed remarkable ball possession, all of the points came on Chris Boswell’s kicking. Next Saturday, the two division rivals will meet at M&T Bank Stadium.