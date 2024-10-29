NBA News: Dwyane Wade’s candid take on Jimmy Butler’s age and current role with the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat's leading star, is shouldering the franchise's hopes this NBA season. Recently, Heat legend Dwyane Wade weighed in on Butler’s current role and what his focus should be at this stage in his career.

The 2024-25 NBA season opened with an unexpected setback for the Miami Heat, who fell to the Orlando Magic in their first game. Jimmy Butler, criticized for his low performance, quickly bounced back, leading the team to wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Asserting his role as team leader, Butler received a crucial tip from Dwayne Wade.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Wade addressed what he believes should be Butler‘s primary focus. “Showing people you still got it, I don’t think he needs to concern himself with that,” Wade noted. Instead, he explained that Butler “needs to figure out this team this year and how he’s going to be the best version of Jimmy Butler for this team.”

Reflecting on the Heat’s start and Butler’s evolving role, Wade remarked, “Right now, we’re watching a team finding themselves and Jimmy has to find his role on this year’s team.” Drawing from his 15-plus years in the NBA, Wade added, “Roles change and you got to find that role and you got to find that comfort.”

At 35, Butler is approaching the twilight of his career, and Wade understands the challenges that come with it. “It’s not the same as the first year when he got here. The personnel is different. He’s different, he’s older, as well. Miles are adding up,” Wade observed. However, he expressed high expectations, noting, “But he’s smarter as a basketball player than he’s ever been.”

Jimmy Butler’s mixed start this season

Butler’s performance in the opener against Orlando was one of the least productive of his career, recording just three points, four rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes—a game that drew considerable criticism. However, it may have reignited his competitive drive, as he led the Heat in scoring in the following two games, with 26 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists against the Hornets, followed by 23 points, seven assists, and four rebounds vs. the Pistons.

Butler’s versatile approach to winning

Following the win over the Pistons, Butler spoke about his adaptability and the Heat’s style of play. “I can play any style of basketball. We can play any style of basketball. Sometimes, you do go up and down; sometimes, you do shoot a lot of 3s; sometimes, you do slow the game down, get into the paint, draw some fouls. … whichever way we need to go, we can go,” Butler said, emphasizing that the team’s priority is securing wins and pushing Miami as far as possible this season.